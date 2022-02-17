E-commerce, gaming and betting tax regime pilot to start in April – GRA

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

The Ghana Revenue Authority has disclosed plans to commence a pilot on electronic commerce, gaming and betting sports tax regime beginning April this year.



According to Commissioner-General of the Authority, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah said a system has since been designed to ensure that the aforementioned sectors operating in the country are tax compliant.



Speaking at the ceremony in the Volta Region, the GRA boss said the move seeks to complement revenue mobilisation efforts aimed at assisting the Authority to meet its revenue target of GH¢80.3 billion for 2022.



“There will be vigorous efforts to tax players in the e-commerce market. This sector has been a challenge over the years for the Authority but we have put in place measures that will enable us to make inroads into the sector this year," he said.



“The Authority is having a number of engagements with the Gaming Commission, Ghana and operators in the gaming and betting industry to ensure that the right taxes are paid by players in the industry,” he is quoted by Joy Business



Touching on the yet-to-be approved Electronic Transactions Levy, the GRA Commissioner-General described the levy as critical for Ghana’s domestic revenue mobilisation efforts.



Meanwhile, the GRA further announced plans to commence the piloting of an E-Invoicing system also in April this year for selected taxpayers.



The Commissioner-General said the system seeks to curb the manual form of invoicing and seal loopholes in the Value Added Tax system.



“This system of invoicing will put a stop to the manual ways of invoicing and block out the leakages in the VAT system. We must play our part by asking for our VAT invoices when we buy goods or patronize services”, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah pointed out.