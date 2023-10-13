E-Visa: Ghanaians can apply for South African visas online from November 1 – MFA

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFA) has said Ghanaians seeking to travel to South Africa can do so by applying online from November 1, 2023.



This comes after Ghana was officially included in South Africa’s e-Visa program.



In a statement issued on October 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Ghana had entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.



The Ministry further clarified that applicants can stay for a cumulative period of 90 days without recourse to work.



“Travelers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work," the MFA noted.



Meanwhile, South African High Commission in a statement issued on September 29, 2023, said that this development will help bring a positive change in visa application procedures.



It also added that the introduction of the e-Visa program will enhance and streamline the visa application process, making it more convenient for Ghanaian travelers.



The commission also directed Ghanaian travelers to visit the Department of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa's portal for comprehensive information.



“The information is available on the portal of the Department of Homes Affairs of the Republic of South Africa. The Ghanaians are urged to visit the following website https://www.dha.gov.za to obtain more information.



“It should be noted that the normal requirements such as passport details, letter of invitation/ proof of accommodation and bank statement would be verified on arrival at a point of entry,” the commission earlier said.



The statement also added that individuals who have been waiting for their passports, which were withheld for more than three months due to this change, can now collect them at the VFS Global Office.



“Passports that have been more than 3 months at the High Commission could be collected at the VFS Global Offices,” it stated.





