E-Levy will have a toll on us - MoMo Association

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to be re-laid before parliament



Government holds town hall meeting on e-Levy



MoMo beneficiaries will be disadvantaged if E-Levy is implemented, Evans Otumfuor



Mobile Money Association of Ghana has called on government to consult them to help devise a better way to tax electronic transactions that will not push them out of business.



According to the General Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfuor, the implementation of 1.75% e-levy will harm their business.



He added that the passage of the bill will discourage people from patronizing their services.



This, will in turn, lead to the loss of their jobs.



“If the customer is not there, we the agents are also not there, so for the fact that there are going to be extra charges, it means that our businesses will be impacted. What we are telling the government is that we all have to sit down on how best we can model a tax that will not put either of the beneficiaries at a disadvantage. This is our position because the E-levy will have a toll on us,” Evans Otumfuor said on Citi FM's Eyewitness News.



The Association has petitioned the Minority caucus in Parliament to reject the bill before the House.



Meanwhile, government has begun holding town mall meetings on the e-levy to educate Ghanaians on the need to accept it.



