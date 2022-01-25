E-Levy will be passed this week, hopefully – Adu Boahen

Business News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-levy bill to be re-submitted to parliament



E-levy to boost Ghana’s Covid recovery-Govt



E-levy to rake in GH¢6billion in tax revenue



The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu-Boahen, said he is hopeful that the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) will be approved by Parliament this week.





The Minister said per engagements held by stakeholders, there is optimism that the bill will be passed.





Mr. Adu-Boahen was speaking to Joy Business after the Finance Ministry’s briefing on post engagements with foreign investors on the economy.



“We continue to engage, we have engaged the telcos, we’ve engaged the citizens of Ghana, and we have listened to what the people have to say. So, we are very positive that when we go back to Parliament this week we will get the e-levy approved”, he said.



He however reiterates that the E-Levy will help government mobilise funds for developmental projects across the country and help in the nation’s Covid-19 recovery.



For this reason, he says the implementation needs to be done swiftly since Ghana needs to generate more revenue.



“It’s a key government policy for developmental projects and a key part of the Ghanaian budget”, he added.



The 1.75 levy is expected to rake in about GH¢6billion cedis in tax revenue for Ghana’s economy.



Adu Boahen added that, “when we are talking about fiscal consolidation, we have to juxtapose things and not to sacrifice growth. If you cut back too much on expenditures you run a risk of sacrificing your growth, so we try to generate more revenue”.