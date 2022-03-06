E-Levy will be passed at the right time despite delay - Afenyo-Markin

Business News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has indicated that although government is losing revenue due to the delay in the approval of the E-Levy, the bill will be passed at the appropriate time.



He was speaking on reasons why the Majority had failed to present a program for the approval or otherwise of the E-levy before the House.



He said, “The e-levy falls under the programmes that we have proposed. So, as and when it’s supposed to be taken, members will be put on notice. Road tolls are not being taken, of course. We have already passed the appropriation government should be spending in the 2022 budget.”



“Due to the delay in the passage of the E-levy, government has already lost January and February revenue. I believe that when the time comes, we will do the needful to make Ghanaians know that we mean businesses,” the deputy majority leader in parliament said.



He made the remarks while presenting the business statement for next week in Parliament on Friday, March 4, 2022.