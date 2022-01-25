E-Levy will be on the order paper on February 1 - Majority Leader

Business News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

E-levy to be resubmitted to parliament



1.75% e-levy to charged on all electronic financial transactions



Government officials to sensitize public on e-levy



Minister of parliamentary affairs and majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that the electronic levy (e-levy) bill will be on parliament’s proceedings for Tuesday, February 1, 2021.



According to him, government is yet to finalise consultations on the levy this week.



Parliament reconvened today, Tuesday, 25 to continue with the business of the House after a break for the Christmas and New Year festivities on December 21, 2021.



Ghanaians have been anticipating the conclusions on the passage of the levy which has sparked a lot of conversations.



Parliament however adjourned proceedings last year after a heated debate on whether or not the E-Levy Bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency, but ended abruptly with the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, as chair.



Before that, there had been an abrupt suspension of sitting by the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Andrews Asiamah, amidst fisticuffs that resulted during the voting of the E-Levy.



The Minister of Finance in a press statement last week said consultations are currently underway on the implementation of the levy.



He also mentioned that government officials have been tasked to sensitize the public on the importance of the levy.