E-Levy was passed on technical grounds’ - Professor

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

An Associate Professor of the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Lord Mensah has said that the E-Levy was passed on technical grounds following the walking out of the Minority.



Speaking with Kafui Dey on the GTV Breakfast Show, Prof. Mensah affirms that Parliament is about numbers and looking at the total number of parliamentarians we have now, we are expecting around 138 to have a bill pass through.



“I would have preferred that the minority stay in parliament because we still had more than 137 members in the chamber”, he stated.



He asserted that you could clearly see that at the point where the speaker was speaking, the Minority still had some legs in the chamber.



“I was expecting the minority not to have more than 3 people in the chamber because they are not happy with it. After the 30 minutes break, they shouldn’t have come to the chamber at all or rather, allow the Majority leader come and present your disinterest in the whole procedure.”, he said.



Effectively, I was surprised to see it go through but we should go beyond the passing of the levy and to think through and say whether it should be passed or not.



“Let’s look at how we going to be accountable to this levy as to the responds on the market or whether we are going to have the users of the platform responding to the level of the levy”, he further explained.