E-Levy starts on May 1 – GRA assures smooth implementation

Business News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to commence



GRA assures smooth implementation of E-Levy



Contact us for E-Levy information, GRA



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that it has engaged with various charging entities to ensure the implementation of E-Levy which commences on Sunday, May 1, 2022



In a statement by GRA, it stated that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy.



Meanwhile, The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have indicated they will meet with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May over the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy).



According to the President of the Association, Dela Dunstan Abotsi, they are hopeful that the meeting with the President Akufo-Addo will help address some of their concerns in regards to the E-Levy which is set to take off on May 1.



Below is the statement:



