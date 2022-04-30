You are here: HomeBusiness2022 04 30Article 1527575

Business News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy starts on May 1 – GRA assures smooth implementation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

E-Levy to commence

GRA assures smooth implementation of E-Levy

Contact us for E-Levy information, GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that it has engaged with various charging entities to ensure the implementation of E-Levy which commences on Sunday, May 1, 2022

In a statement by GRA, it stated that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy.

Meanwhile, The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have indicated they will meet with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May over the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy).

According to the President of the Association, Dela Dunstan Abotsi, they are hopeful that the meeting with the President Akufo-Addo will help address some of their concerns in regards to the E-Levy which is set to take off on May 1.

Below is the statement: