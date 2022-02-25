E-Levy should be introduced in small amounts – Abu Sakara

Business News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Tax policy a prudent solution to Ghana’s financial woes, Sakara



E-Levy to widen tax net, Finance Minister



1.75 levy rejected by Minority in Parliament



Former Presidential Aspirant, Foster Abu Sakara, has stated that the introduction of Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is a prudent measure for addressing Ghana’s current financial woes.



He said even though the E-Levy is good, the needed structures must be set up before it is implemented.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Upfront, Mr Sakara stated that, “If I were the one introducing E-levy, what we will do first is that we will ensure that the digital Payment systems are working in all government departments to start with. When you’ve got that volume of the transaction, then you begin to introduce the E-levy in very small amounts, like, 0.5%, then go to 0.7%, then 1% people will go for it."



“But if you see a very big hole in our books now and you try to cut and paste over it all at once, of course, you will have a lot of resistance,” he added.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said the 1.75 levy on electronic transactions is being introduced to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector”.



He also stated that the E-Levy would be used to develop Ghana’s road infrastructure, as well as, create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



The proposed levy, which was expected to come into effect in January 2022 have stalled due to the opposition in parliament.



The E-Levy, however, is expected to cover mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.