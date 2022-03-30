E-Levy passage is in the best interest of Ghana – Majority Leader

Business News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy passed by Parliament under certificate of urgency



E-Levy rate revised to 1.5%



Akufo-Addo to assent E-Levy into law this week - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Following the passage of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy, the Majority caucus of Parliament believes the tax measure is in the best interest of the country.



The levy which was passed under a certificate of urgency did not make headway without some controversy in the House as the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout citing their refusal to be associated with what they say is a regressive policy that will erode gains made towards a cashless economy and place more burden on citizens.



But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said despite stiff opposition over the E-Levy, delay in the passage of the tax measure has taken a severe toll on the economy including depreciation of the cedi and withdrawal of foreign investments.



“We have done what is good for the country. As a house we should position ourselves to monitor the proceeds,” the Majority leader told journalists at a press conference on March 29, 2022.



“The effect of this [long process] on the economy has not been good. Over the past three months, there was considerable uncertainty about our revenues, and Ghanaians, investors and Ghana Revenue Authority were worried, which explains why there was a lot of speculation in the system which led to the downgrading of our economy and a downward spiral of the cedi which raised the cost of living,” he added.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further argued that the passage of the controversial tax measure will offer some relief to Ghanaians and expressed appreciation to the Minority side of the House for the smooth conduct of business.



“To the extent that our colleagues were not rancorous, and no such infractions came, we should be thankful for them that we had a smooth conduct of business in the House, and we are moving the agenda of national development forward,” he said.



Prior to the passage of the Bill, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced an amendment of E-Levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent covering all electronic transfers including mobile money, ATM withdrawals, bank transfers among others.



The levy when assented into law will apply the 1.5% charge on all electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.







