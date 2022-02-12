E-Levy not panacea for sustaining the economy- Hassan Tampuli

Business News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Deputy Minister for Transport, Hassan Tampuli, has admitted that the controversial E-levy is not a solution to the country’s ailing economy this year and even beyond.



In a social media post, Mr. Tampuli said he was however hopeful that the passage of the levy will fast track economic growth through its internal revenue generation.



His comment comes on the back of a recent town hall meetings being organized by the government to court support for the levy – the latest being held in the Northern Region.



“Yesterday [Thursday, February 10, 2022] at the Government Town hall meeting in Tamale, I was privileged to join the Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson; Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Alhaji Shanni Alhassan Shaibu; and Deputy Minister for Information, Hon. Fatimata Abubakari to engage the good people of the Northern Region on E-Levy.



“Surely, E-Levy cannot be the panacea for sustaining the economy this year and beyond, but it’ll provide us the necessary cushion to further propel our economic growth and independence by looking within to raise the needed revenue. Let’s keep the debate on!,” Mr. Tampuli posted on his Facebook wall.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.