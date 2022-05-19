E-Levy charges are too much – John Dumelo

Business News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo has bemoaned the expensive nature of the charges on the Electronic Transfer Levy.



According to him, Ghanaians should protest these “outrageous” E-Levy tax charges as they did for dumsor.



Speaking on AdomTV he said, “Today, I sent momo worth almost 5,000 to pay the farmworkers. Do you know how much e-levy I paid? Almost 70-something cedi. If I have to pay such an amount every day, I will be paying 70 cedis every day. It is serious. It’s not good.”



Even though he is suggesting a protest, he states that it won’t be fruitful.



“We can do it, but the people there will not listen. So, it will be for nothing. My point is these people (NPP government), you can do it tomorrow, walk naked from here to Agbogbloshie (throws hands up in a helpless manner).”



Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah has assured of government’s commitment to put to good use the proceeds from the Electronic Transfer Levy.



Government said it will use part of the proceeds to finance the GH¢10 billion entrepreneurship programme set to launch in June.



The programme-YouStart when implemented is expected to create some 1 million jobs for Ghanaians.



In an interview on TV3, John Kumah noted that the programme will solve the current unemployment issues the country faces.



“First of all, government is grateful that the e-levy has been passed and successfully implemented. The next big move is for government to address the lack of jobs situation for the young people. And so, in the next month ahead, His Excellency the president will launch the YouStart program."