E-Levy challenges under control, NDC's Armageddon not happening - Ofori Atta

Business News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy



E-Levy implementation met with challenges



Split 200 transfers into two days to avoid E-Levy, Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has noted that challenges that have characterized the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy are currently under control.



According to him, pronouncements by the Minority in Parliament about the E-Levy will not happen.



Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to update citizens on the economy, the Minister said, "We are running a budget deficit that connotes revenues are below our expenditure, that's why the intervention of the E-Levy was so important."



"We announced the E-Levy on November 17 but it wasn't until that miracle day of March 29 that we finally got parliament to pass it. I'm very confident that it opens a vista for our tax handles that allows every Ghanaian to pay taxes."



"I don't know of any program which has technology involved that will not have problems but certainly, cataclysmic pronouncements by our people on the other side are not happening. But we pretty much have it under control as much as we can."



He noted that there will continue to be challenges but not the Armageddon that was pronounced for them by the opposition NDC will not happen since the Ghana Revenue Authority has already begun making massive gains since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1.



According to him, the government has taken note of the complaints of the regressive nature of the E-Levy reason it has been capped at 100cedis to make room for the poor in society.



He said, "And so if you want to send 200cedis, you can split it into two days so that you evade the tax."











