E-Levy alone cannot cure Ghana's 'sickness' - Ato Forson

Business News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister tables E-Levy before parliament



Ato Forson says Ghana is sick



Ato Forson likens E-Levy to 'Akobam'



Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that the E-Levy is not the "medicine" that will cure Ghana's "sickness".



According to the Ajumako MP, Ghana is sick with a lot of diseases including its high indebtedness.



"The minister and the Ministers from the Finance Ministry have said this single tax will cure Ghana's sickness. This sickness has been an endemic sickness and I can say that E-Levy alone cannot solve Ghana's sickness."



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has today March 29, 2022, presented the E-Levy bill to parliament for consideration and approval. The levy which was e]initially pegged at 1.75% has been reduced to 1.5% after stakeholder engagements.



Ato Forson stated that he expects the Finance Minister to develop other strategies to help solve Ghana's financial problems.



"I urge the Minister to come out with a comprehensive package in restoring economic stability and not to concentrate as if E-Levy is the panacea of our economic problems."



"Mr. Speaker, I do not believe this, and I say this for technical reasons ... and I can say that this E-Levy will not solve our economic problems. We need a bigger economic policy that seeks to address the major strategic importance that we are missing in this economy."



He further attributed the tax to a popular Ghanaian balm called Akobam which has been said to be able to cure all manner of ailments including headaches, toothaches, neck pains, etc.



"I never thought that will be a time that we will have a single economic policy that will be equivalent to Akobam."