E-Levy: You’ve misstepped, step back – Dzifa Bampoh to government

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Dzifa Gbeho Bampoh says government must step back on the idea of E-Levy.



According to the media personality, the government has misstepped on the move and needs to step back to get it right.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, the celebrated broadcaster said government should not implement levy because Ghanaians do not like it.



“The government, unfortunately, has misstepped on this. They need to step back. If you want to tax online businesses, identify them.



“I don’t think the government should do it, partly because there’s so much opposition,” she continued.



She added lack of accountability for taxes paid in the past is the reason Ghanaians do not trust promises by politicians.



"So Ghanaians are unwilling to pay more for anything".