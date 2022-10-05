E-Levy: Wrongful deductions fault of charging entities not GRA - Official

Business News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority has stated charging entities are the cause of wrongful E-Levy deductions from customers.



According to the Authority, it is not to blame for any wrongful deductions.



This comes after numerous complaints of wrongful deductions, whereby users are charged to pay E-Levy on amounts lower than the capped 100.



Head of Project Management at the GRA, Isaac Kwabena Amoako, noted that the wrongful charges are because the charging entities have not updated the records of customers with the GRA.



“We are aware of these wrongful charges. The good news is that there is an avenue for customers to make complaints when there are wrongful charges. What we have also noticed is that customers have gone to the charging entities, especially the banks, to update their information, but the charging entities have failed to update the same with GRA,” he said according to myjoyonline reports on October 5, 2022.



He, however, urged affected customers to report to their charging entities to secure a refund.



Also, he urged customers to report to the GRA if the charting entities do not resolve their challenges.



“Anyone who has been wrongfully charged has an obligation to report to their charging entities. They are not supposed to reach out to GRA. Coming to us means that you are reporting the charging entities,” he added.



SSD/FNOQ