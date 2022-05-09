E-Levy: Telco Chamber warns public against fraudsters

Business News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has warned the public against persons styling themselves as staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to defraud on account of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



“There is no reversal that starts with the entity calling you. The entities are the ones supposed to do the refunds.



“Anytime someone calls you trying to engage you on reversal of E-levy and that he or she is from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), just cut the call and report to your entity because GRA does not involve itself with reversals,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr. Ken Ashigbey disclosed.



He continued “If you send money and you are wrongfully deducted, you would have to place the call to begin the reversal process. So it is important that we are all cautious so that no one plays on our intelligence and defrauds us of our hard-earned money.”



The Chamber’s warning is on the back of some fraudsters taking advantage of the implementation of the E-levy to call Mobile Money (MoMo) in a deceptive manner thereby withdrawing monies from unsuspecting customers.



According to the Chamber, there are measures put in place to correct exempted transactions that have so far been affected in the modified phased implementation of the levy.



However, the application for an interlocutory injunction against the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) has been dismissed by the Supreme Court Wednesday, May 4, 2022.



In a unanimous decision of 7:0, the justices of the Apex Court dismissed the application from the three Members of Parliament with the Minority side.



The ruling means the controversial E-Levy remains in force.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, led two of his colleagues Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to file an application at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



The President, however, assented the bill into law.



Subsequently, the Ghana Revenue Authority commenced collection on May 1, 2022.



The new tax will see the deduction of 1.5% of the cost of selected electronic transactions by Ghanaians.



Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter and Facebook to vent their disapproval of the move which has been justified by the government.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







