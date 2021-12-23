E-Levy: Tax consultant calls for removal of charges on all MoMo transactions

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

1.75% charge on electronic transactions announced



Minority opposes E-Levy



Parliament on recess for broader consultations on the e-levy



Tax consultant, Dr Alex Ampaabeng, has called for the removal of charges on all mobile money transactions across major telecommunications networks.



According to him, the move will ensure the implementation of the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy will ease the burden of consumers.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, the tax consultant argued, “all transfer charges to telcos must seize. In that case, I’m sure Ghanaians will be willing to talk to the government on the e-levy if the position is still where the government wants to go.”



He explained that electronic transactions are almost similar to that of walk-ins made into banks for cash deposits into other accounts adding that these walk-ins are free and not charged by banks hence telecommunications companies must follow suit.



Already, there is contention amongst lawmakers in Parliament over the proposed E-Levy.



While the Majority Caucus of the House wants the E-levy Bill to be passed in order to generate revenue and widen the tax net, the Minority side maintains the levy will only impose more hardships on Ghanaians.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, when delivering the 2022 budget statement in November this year announced plans by government to slap a 1.75% charge on all electronic transactions including mobile money – a move largely criticized by citizens and financial sector players.



Meanwhile, Parliament has adjourned sitting indefinitely following a brawl that occurred on Monday December 20 for broader consultation on the E-levy.