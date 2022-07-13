E-Levy: Supreme Court orders parties to file joint-memo within 14 days

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Supreme Court has ordered three Members of Parliament and the Attorney General’s Department to file joint memorandum of issues in the case against the passage of Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) within 14 days.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and two of his colleague MPs of the minority caucus filed the application at the Supreme Court to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on April 19 from collecting the controversial E-levy which started on May 1, 2022.



The other two MPs are Mahama Ayariga of Tamale Central Constituency and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongue Constituency.



In court on Monday, the panel chaired by Justice Nene Amegatcher wondered why lawyers of the Plaintiffs led by Godwin Edudzie Tamakloe failed to comply with previous directives of the court.



But, Mr. Tamakloe, counsel for the plaintiffs in response said, “We were served with hearing notice to appear. Just when we filed our reply, we were ordered to appear.”



The court after listening to the parties said, “Parties are directed to file joint memorandum of issues within 14 days.”



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, the E-Levy application would be considered in the next legal in October.



On May, the Supreme Court dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The apex court panel of seven presided over by Justice Nene Amegatcher in a unanimous ruling said “greater hardship” will be caused to the Ghanaians if the E-Levy is injuncted.