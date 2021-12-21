E-Levy: Parliament adjourns sitting indefinitely without passage of Bill

Business News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Committee approves E-Levy Bill for plenary



Chaos erupts in parliament on Monday



Minority kicks against proposed 1.75% E-Levy charge



Ghana’s Parliament has adjourned sitting indefinitely to allow the Minister of Finance to engage in broader consultations with stakeholders on the controversial Electronic Transactions Bill levy.



The proposed levy contained in the 2022 budget seeks to impose a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money, inward remittances, ATM withdrawals among others.



But since the budget was presented, the House has been divided over the introduction and implementation of the 1.75 percent E-levy.



Members of Parliament were on Tuesday December 21 expected to resume sitting to debate and vote on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy Bill.



The House went into chaos Monday night as lawmakers began to cast votes for the Electronic Transactions Levy Bill under a certificate of urgency.



The E-Levy Bill has however been approved by a majority decision on the Finance Committee of Parliament and is set to be tabled before the plenary amid other procedures.



The house on Friday, December 17, 2021, passed the Appropriations Bill after budget estimates for various Ministries, Departments and agencies were approved.



While it remains to be seen whether the House will proceed to vote on the E-Levy Bill following the chaos that erupted Monday evening, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu on Tuesday December 21, 2021 ruled that the House has been adjourned Sine Die.