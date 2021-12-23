E-Levy: Moblie Money operators call off strike

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have decided to suspend an impending strike and demonstration that is supposed to take effect Thursday, December 23, 2021.



According to the Association's General Secretary, Evans Otumfuo, the strike was a result of the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy also known as the E-levy.



Parts of an earlier statement read, "As an association that implements all Mobile Money policies through our operators, we see this levy as very regressive and critical to the survival of our businesses."



However, the group have rescinded their decision on the basis that Parliament is on recess and may be unavailable to receive their petition.



"Also, the police have a challenge protecting us and the public due to their Christmas schedules and its related issues," parts of a communique copied to GhanaWeb revealed.



Another development, according to the group was that the Communications Ministry and the National Communications Authority after a "meeting with them have accepted to receive a proposal further deliberations and a possible consideration."



“We are by this communique, calling on all members to hold on from going on strike/demonstration as intended to take place on 23rd of December 2021. We know that our members are very resolute and poised to get on the streets to fight in protection of their business but we cannot do away with the fact that we are Ghanaians and must be concerned about how we intend to make this strike/demonstration happen."



The Momo Agents Association has vowed to demonstrate if the above reasons prove futile.



