E-Levy: John Kumah denies MoMo rejection arrest

Business News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court dismiss injunction application against E-levy



GRA begins implemnation of E-levy



Finance Minstry, GRA to address challenges with implementation of E-levy



Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, has dismissed reports that suggested that business owners who refuse to accept Mobile Money (MoMo) as a mode of payment over fears of E-levy should be arrested.



In a post on his social media page, the minister urged the public to disregard such reports.



According to him, the reports are propaganda tools deployed to create disaffection for the government and the electronic transfer levy (E-levy).



“I never said Business owners who refuse to accept MOMO because of E-Levy will be arrested.



"Kindly ignore some media publications that quote me as saying, “business owners who refuse to accept MOMO because of E-levy will be arrested”.



“This information is false and misleading since I never uttered the words that are being attributed to me. This can only be the handiwork of people who are bent on creating public dissatisfaction toward [the] Government and the E-levy.



“I entreat the media to always double-check and make sure they source their information from credible sources,” John Kumah posted on his Facebook page.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 1 began the implementation of the E-levy despite an injunction application filed by three NDC MPs challenging the passage of the bill.



However, the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling dismissed the application.



GRA, has meanwhile, assured the public of resolving all challenges that have come up including E-levy charges on transactions below GH₵100 which were exempted from tax.







