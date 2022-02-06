E-Levy: Government urged to improve communication strategy

Business News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: GNA

Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Science Lecturer, University of Ghana, has urged the Government to improve its political communication strategy to win the support of the citizenry in the implementation of policies and programmes.



He said the Government ought to engage the services of a political advisor who would advise on political communication strategy for intended Government policies.



Contributing to a news programme on Saturday, February 03, 2022, Dr Asah-Asante said some people remained opposed to the Government’s proposed Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) because “consultation and consensus building was missing from the process.”



“There are quite a number of Ghanaians who don’t support E-Levy... Government must work towards political communication. It must be plain with the people and solicit ideas where necessary,” he said.



Dr Asah-Asante said the proposed 1.75 per cent charge on all electronic transactions was “too high” for the start and urged the Government to “accommodate dissenting views” and reduce the charge to between 0.5 and one per cent.



“The economic reality is that things are hard so if you are bringing a Bill like that then you have to reduce the rate,” he said.



He said the Government must work to block revenue leakages and relook the country’s tax exemption framework to help raise the needed revenue.



Dr Asah-Asante said it was important the Government to know that it did not have absolute majority in Parliament, thus the need to build consensus in the House and accept dissenting views.



Mr Joseph Kpemka, A former Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, appealed to the populace to accept the E-Levy to help raise the needed revenue to support the work of the Government.



He expressed delight about the Town Hall meetings initiated by the Government on the levy and said the engagements would help educate and explain the essence of the levy to the people.



“The E- levy is not the panacea to our problems but it is coming as a revenue-enhancing measure to assist us undertake certain activities.



“Some of the actions may be unpalatable but it will be of benefit to the country in the long run,” he said.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, said the Minority in Parliament remained opposed to the Levy because the Government had failed to accept its position that the rate and the threshold should be reduced.



“I don’t think the consultative process ongoing is sincere. It is because they don’t have the numbers. Government did not engage key stakeholders before announcing the Levy.” he said.



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, is expected to withdraw the E-Levy Bill and reintroduce same in Parliament on Friday, February 11, 2022.



This was made known by Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the weekend ending Friday, February 11, 2022.