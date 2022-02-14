E-Levy: Government is spending GH¢89,400 per town hall meeting - STRANEK claims

Business News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy to be re-laid before parliament



Government organizes town hall meeting



Use media, information centres to educate public, STRANEK



Policy think tank, Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), has asserted that government spends a total of GH¢89,400 per town hall meeting it holds.



The network said the cost of venue for the meeting, fuel for Ministers of State, accommodation, transportation for participants, media, branding of the venue, refreshment, among others constituent to this amount.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said this amount of money used for the education on E-Levy could have been used to help resolve the financial issues of the country.



"When we take a closer look at the cost of venue, publicity, fuel for Ministers of State, Accommodation, transportation for participants, the media, branding of the venue, refreshment et cetera, it is estimated at GH¢89,400 per town hall meeting according to our research. Little drops of water they say, makes an ocean hence those monies could be saved to resolve the lingering financial issues facing the country which seems to rise day after day," part of the release read.



STRANEK also called on government to make use of the media and information centres as an alternative to address the concerns of Ghanaians on the E-Levy.



"We hereby suggest that government should hasten slowly with the series of town hall meetings and resort to other means of addressing the people of Ghana with regards to the concerns of E-levy. Some other means government can resort to in order to address the public is the use of the media and information centres across the country, Municipal or District Chief Executives as well as assembly members talking to people within the district, municipality or electoral area among others," it added.



So far, the meetings have been held in Koforidua, Takoradi and Tamale



Meanwhile, government through the information ministry is organising town hall meetings to discuss the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).



The exercise will also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has also warned of dire consequences for the Ghanaian economy if the E-Levy is not passed.



He urged Ghanaians to support the implementation of the E-levy.



Currently, the E-Levy has been reviewed downwards to 1.5% from 1.75%.



The E-Levy bill is yet to be re-laid before parliament after its withdrawal.



YOU ARE SPENDING SO MUCH MONEY ON E-LEVY TOWN HALL MEETINGS-STRANEK-AFRICA TO GOVERNMENT.



Following the presentation of the 2022 Budget Statement to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17, 2021, there has been debate by all and sundry about the proposed introduction of an Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy). Positions have been taken and to some extent there has been polarisation of the levy by politicians, parliamentarians, academics, investors, entrepreneurs and of course tax payers of Ghana.



STRANEK-Africa is aware of the explanation from government of Ghana about the tax-to-GDP increasing from 13% to 16% or more if Parliament approves the E-levy and how there has been an opposition from members of the Minority in Parliament, a section of the populace and experts that 1.75% tax is a tool to intensify the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian which Covid-19 has already impacted.



We have also observed keenly the discourses written and spoken about the necessity and justification of the contentious E-levy so far by government and the efforts being made through town hall meetings.



So far, the meetings have been held in Koforidua, Takoradi and Tamale and we believe that too much funds are being spent on E-levy Town Hall Meetings which could be saved since government is in dire need of revenue.



When we take a closer look at the cost of venue, publicity, fuel for Ministers of State, Accommodation, transportation for participants, the media, branding of the venue, refreshment et cetera, it is estimated at GH₵ 89,400 per town hall meeting according to our research. Little drops of water they say, makes an ocean hence those monies could be saved to resolve the lingering financial issues facing the country which seems to rise day after day.



We hereby suggest that government should hasten slowly with the series of town hall meetings and resort to other means of addressing the people of Ghana with regards to the concerns of E-levy. Some other means Government can resort to in order to address the public is the use of the media and information centres across the country, Municipal or District Chief Executives as well as assembly members talking to people within the district, municipality or electoral area among others.



We are all involved in building our motherland, Ghana.



Signed.



Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director



Eyram Norglo

Deputy Director of Research