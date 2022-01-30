E-Levy: Go to IMF if it will bring sanity to economic mess – Dr Manteaw

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Anti-corruption campaigner and former Chairman of the Public Interest And Accountability Committee (PIAC) Dr Steve Manteaw has said that seeking a programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is what will instill sanity into the management of Ghana’s economy, then it should be sought.



For Dr. Manteaw, who has expertise in Public Policy and Communication Strategy, the Government’s refusal to take into consideration concerns raised about the implementation of free Senior High School (SHS), the incidence of corruption and profligacy of the President is to blame for the current predicament of the Ghanaian economy which the Government hopes to resolve through the collection of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



Government functionaries, notably the Finance Minister and the Information Minister, have warned that the Government would be left with no option but to go to the IMF for money if the E-Levy it intends to pass into law and implementation fails to go through.



“If it will take IMF to instill sanity into our economic management, so be it. The situation we find ourselves would have been avoided if the government listened to a little bit to concerns raised about SHS financing, corruption, and profligate lifestyle of the president,” Dr. Manteaw wrote.



Meanwhile, the Majority Group in Parliament failed to table the E-Levy for consideration in Parliament yesterday, January 28, 2022, after the news made the rounds that it was to be considered. The majority group had earlier reaffirmed their opposition to the E-Levy bill, stressing that it was going to vote against it.