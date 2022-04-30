E-Levy: Ghanaians pay too little tax - Presby Moderator

Business News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Punish government at polls if E-Levy is misapplied



Presby Moderator says Ghanaians pay too little tax



E-Levy implementation starts May 1



Ghanaians pay too little by way of taxes compared to other places in the world but it is important to demand that the government puts the little that is paid to good use.



This is the view of Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who believes Ghanaians must fulfil their tax obligations in order to drive development.



The clergyman addressing specifically the issue of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) set for full rollout on Sunday, May 1, 2022; said he hoped that Ghanaians will avoid politicizing the issue of taxation.



Referring to a recent trip to Europe, Rev. Yeboah Mante observed thus: "Fortunately or unfortunately, I just returned from Europe. After visiting several cities, I realised our that E-Levy is nothing compared to the percentage of taxes they pay.



"I was discussing with my colleagues back in Europe that if Ghana will ever be as nice as those places, we would have to be willing to make some sacrifices. I have heard Ghanaians complain that they do not see the impact government makes with the taxes they already pay. Well, the taxes we currently pay is too little,” he stressed.



According to the clergyman, in the event that citizens realise that the government fails to use E-Levy revenue for its intended use, they should inflict electoral punishment by voting out the government.



“Most Ghanaians are not ready to pay taxes. They want everything to be done for them. They say they do not see what the little tax they pay is used for. The tax we pay is too small. I wish that Ghanaians will not play politics with E-levy.



"One thing I will say is that, let’s try and see how it goes. If we try it, and it is used to develop Ghana, that’s fine. But if the money is taken, and they don’t develop Ghana, we vote them out,” he stressed.



Rev. Yeboah Mante was speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Moderators Academic Excellence Award and Founders’ Day Celebration at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi.



Background



The E-levy bill was passed on March 29 after the minority caucus staged a walkout – a move it said was to deny the majority group a voting quorum.



Two days after its passage, President Nana Akufo-Addo assented to it with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, indicating that implementation will begin from May 1.



However, the Minority Caucus is in court challenging the passage of the E-levy bill.



It contends that government and its officials will be in contempt of court should they go ahead with its implementation on May 1 as they have sought an injunction on it.