E-Levy: Ghana’s future not hanging on it – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said Ghana’s future is not dependent on the government’s proposed levy on electronic transactions.



“It is not that we are hanging our whole future on E-Levy but we know that E-Levy is even growing more,” the Finance Minister said while speaking at the government’s town hall meeting on Thursday, 10 February 2022 in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.



According to the Minister, although the future of the country is not dependent on the levy, it will make Ghana independent.



The Minister also questioned those opposed to the levy.



Mr Ofori-Atta said: “Should we just let it go? Do you just not want to participate in the reconstruction of our country? Is that what it is about? Or is it because you’re another party, you don’t want this to happen?”



He indicated that, although Tamale is not one of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stronghold, it does not mean the government will not invest in its development.



“I don’t know the last time we won seats in Tamale. I think Mustapha Ali won it twice or something, but it does not mean we are not going to put resources in Tamale or the Northern Region, that does not mean that”, Mr Ofori-Atta.



The town hall meeting is the third being held by the government to sensitize citizens on the E-levy.



It is expected that the feedback received from the town hall meetings will help the government in its implementation of the levy.