E-Levy: Enough information has been provided to guide transactions – Mobile Money Ltd

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy



Customers will soon be comfortable with E-Levy, Mobile Money Ltd



Transfers below GH¢100 being charged E-Levy



Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Money Limited, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, Eli Hini, has stated that information on transfers has been duly provided for users of the mobile money platform to enable them to see the charges they need to pay before approving the transactions.



Speaking in a JoyFm interview, he noted that the levy to be paid according to the amount being transferred, is made available to customers at the initial stage of the transaction.



He said, “we’ve provided sufficient information at the point of initiating a transaction, the kind of information that will guide your decision…our centers are also opened for those who need clarification to seek that clarification before they proceed with that transaction,” he said.



Eli Hini further suggested that even though it will take some time for Ghanaians to get used to the tax, it will soon be accepted.



“So, I think we will get to the one hundred percent level where it is comfortable but for a big project like this, I think we have done very well with the takeoff.



“We look forward to smoothening the issues that may be coming out and having a smooth implementation going forward,” he added.



On May 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority began the implementation of the electronic transfer levy.



The 1.5% levy is to be charged on electronic transfers above GH¢100. However, there have been complaints of being charged below the GH¢100 threshold.



The GRA, therefore, clarified that this happens because the charging entities; Telcos, Banks, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and specialized deposit-taking institutions; are charging from their individual systems.



“We have shared some guidelines to the charging entities on how to reverse those legitimate transfers that are not supposed to attract the levy.



The second category also relates to that same off-net where people are sending below 100 cedis and are being charged. That has come to our attention and we are in communication with the charging entities to look into that,” Head of Project Management at the GRA, Isaac Kobina Amoako, said.