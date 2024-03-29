Dumsor: Finance Ministry unable to generate $50 million to power thermal plants – Jinapor claims

Business News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Abdulai Jinapor, the member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu has alleged that the Ministry of Finance has been unable to meet a $50 million request from the Energy Ministry to buy fuel for the thermal plants.



Jinapor is quoted by Onua FM to have said that the unreliable power supply situation being experienced by Ghanaians is due to the inability of government to generate money to power the thermal plants.



Providing further details about the situation, the member of parliament’s Mines and Energy committee disclosed that while the hydro plants are performing at full capacity, the thermal plants are not functioning due to lack of gas.



He disclosed that government will need $50 million to settle some old debts and buy new gas to power the plants.



“It is a financial problem if they have the money today and they buy fuel it will be over, the thermal plants are available, Hydro is performing at full capacity, all they need is to get fuel for the thermal plants.



“They’ve asked for about 50 million dollars to buy fuel, [but] the Ministry of Finance hasn’t been able to get them the money,” he stated.



“Yes, that is true. GRIDCo has to inform ECG that we don’t have enough power, so this evening we can’t give you enough power, then GRIDCo will tell ECG that this evening we are taking the Mallam bulk supply point off so that ECG informs its customers,” said Jinapor, adding, “I was surprised the MD [of ECG] tried to take the fall by saying that some [630] transformers are overloaded.”



He added, “That is not the reason why we are facing power outages. The reason is that we don’t have enough generation. So, if there is no generation, GRIDCo cannot supply and if GRIDCo cannot supply, it has to take a bulk supply point off.”



The country’s power struggles have intensified lately with most parts of the country experiencing what has come to be known as ‘dumsor’.



The dire situation has compelled some Ghanaians to demand a load-shedding plan from the government but their requests were dismissed by the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



"Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” the minister asked.



EK/MA