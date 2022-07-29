Duker engages GIADEC, VALCO and Activate Africa on VALCO modernisation project

Business News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The deputy minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, on Thursday, 28 July 2022, had a brief engagement with GIADEC, Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) and Activate Africa at the ministry.



The purpose of the meeting was to receive an update on the VALCO Modernization Project.



The project involves seeking a strategic private partnership to recapitalize VALCO, which plays an anchor role in the Integrated Aluminum Industry (IAI) policy of the government.



Mr Duker directed the team to stimulate an intensive stakeholders consultation to enable the government to reach various opinions to settle on the right decisions.