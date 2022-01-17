Drivers rescind decision to increase transport fares by 40%

Business News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

C-DAG hints at increasing transport fares by 40%



GPRTU prefers a reduction in fuel prices to an increase in fares



C-DAG puts on hold decision to increase transport fares



The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has rescinded its decision to increase transport fares by 40% which was to take effect from today, January 17, 2022.



According to Citinewsroom.com report, after a meeting among the various drivers' unions, C-DAG decided to put on hold, till to further notice, its decision to increase transport fares by 40 percent for further consultations.



The association earlier on January 10, 2022, indicated that it was going to increase transport fees by 40 percent effective today, January 17, 2022.



“We commiserate with Ghanaians on the current economic hardship but in order to keep us in business, we are left with no other option but to adjust transport fares a little upward which is a 40% increment… It has become extremely difficult for us to manage our homes as prices of basic commodities including sachet water have also seen an upward increment,” C-DAC explained on January 10, 2022.



However, the main body of drivers in the country, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Coalition of Private Transport Operators were against the decision to increase the transport fares because it was currently in negotiation with the government.



The GPRTU also indicated that it would prefer the government put in measures to reduce the price of fuel rather than increase transport fares.