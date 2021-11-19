Drivers of trade in Africa are SMEs – AfCFTA Boss

Business News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Mene Wamkele, has underscored the importance of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) on the continent.



He said this at the seminar on ‘Trade Financing for SMEs under the AfCFTA’, which is ongoing at the #AfCFTA Pavilion, at the #IATF2021.





Our Seminar on 'Trade Financing for SMEs under the AfCFTA' is ongoing at the #AfCFTA Pavilion, at the #IATF2021. The conversation is focused on narrowing the gap between SMEs and Financial institutions like @GroupEcobank, @UBAGroup. @StandardBanks pic.twitter.com/tnlrSKeFx5 — AfCFTA Secretariat Official (@AfCFTA) November 19, 2021

The conversation is focused on narrowing the gap between SMEs and Financial institutions like @GroupEcobank, @UBAGroup. @StandardBanksIn his statement, the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, H.E. @MeneWamkele reminded us that The drivers of trade in the continent are the SMEs and the informal sector, and they are the people who need free trade agreements.