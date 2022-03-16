Drivers give Akufo-Addo one week ultimatum to reduce fuel prices

Business News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) has given the government a one-week ultimatum to reduce fuel prices or will be forced to take drastic decisions.



According to the drivers, the GH¢8.44 mark per litre of petrol is highly abnormal and causing an unbearable hardship on them.



Prices of petroleum products are expected to shoot up by at least 5 per cent from Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) has projected.



In its projections for the March 2022 Second Pricing Window, which will take effect from March 16, 2022, to March 31, 2022, the IES said the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will go up by 3 per cent whereas petrol and diesel would go up by 5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.



Below is the full Statement:



Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana(C-DAG)



Press Statement By Regional Chairmen For Immediate Release



Government Must Reduce Fuel Prices



We send our warm felicitations to all Ghanaians most especially the media who have always awarded us a listening ear even amidst the dire tribulations the whole country is going through as a result of the daily increment of petrol prices.



This statement is issued by the regional chairmen of the Association because we feel the national executives have been mincing words and fail to press harder on the government on this specific subject that has lingered on for a long time.



1. We are by this statement-making a clarion call on the government to reduce the price of petrol in the country.



2. The GHC 8.44 mark per litre of petrol is highly abnormal and causing an unbearable hardship on us.



3. That, the continuous increment should never be justified by the government with the Russia-Ukraine war and the continuous falling of the potency of the Cedi as against the US dollar.



4. It must be critically observed that the tax component on the price of a litre of petrol is a major contributor to the abnormal rate. We strongly believe that the taxes, when removed, will aid the reduction of the price of petrol. It must be noted that, one major promise of this government was to remove the taxes on petrol.



5. We wish to remind the President that, Ghana is an oil-producing country and so we possess every right to call on the government to have petrol subsidised for us in circumstances where the world market price rises.



6. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should remember that, then in opposition, he promised to us during a campaign tour at Kwame Nkrumah Circle that, he was going to reduce petrol prices for us should we vote for him. Today, he is in his second term as President but has deliberately chosen to forget about that key promise. It’s about time he woke up from his slumber to act quickly!



7. In conclusion, we have given the President and his government a one-week ultimatum to have the price of petrol reduced. Failure to heed this call will see members of this Association including amour allies such as GPRTU, Co-Operative, PROTOA and Cargo Drivers mass up and block the entrances of his Nima residence to prevent him from going out. Yes, that action is just one out of many radical demonstrations we’ll embark upon to press on the president to have the prices reduced as we are considering also the blocking of all major roads with our vehicles.



8. Amidst the continuous precarious petrol prices, we call on all Ghanaians to stand with us devoid of partisanship as we fight for more relaxed arrangements to be made by the government.