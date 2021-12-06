Drivers don't go on leave, taking a day off today is nothing - Abass Imoro

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

No driver will be punished for not working today, Abass Imoro



Go back to work, drivers told



President Akufo-Addo to meet drivers today



Head of communications of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, has said there is nothing wrong if commercial vehicle drivers decide not to work today despite the resumption of work from their strike.



According to him, trotro and taxi drivers do not go on annual leave as other workers do, therefore, taking today off is not an issue that Ghanaians need to worry their heads over.



He noted that drivers who are not car owners may decide to work to get their daily sales.



In an interview with GhanaWeb business on the drivers' strike, Abass Imoro noted that the strike has been officially called off.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has agreed to meet with the leadership of Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners later in the day to devise strategies that will best address their concerns.



He said, "This morning we have called off the strike due to the President’s interventions. You know we do not go on leave so if they have decided to take the whole day off, so be it. We asked them not to work so if the President has intervened and we have called off the strike and somebody decides to work how do you punish the person. He has not done anything wrong."



"Most of the drivers also are not car owners and they have to make daily sales so looking at the time the person has decided not to go and pick the car but would do that tomorrow, so be it," Mr Moro added.



Early this morning, commuters were stranded at various lorry stations and junctions as these commercial vehicle drivers embarked on a sit-down strike.



Most of the vehicles had red bands on their cars to show how serious their strike was.



These passengers were only left with the option of using ride-hailing services or motorbikes as their means of transportation to their various destinations.



These Commercial vehicle drivers are asking government to remove five taxes captured in the 2022 budget.



The five taxes and levies are the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, the Special Petroleum Tax, Energy Sector Levy, Energy Debt Recovery Levy, and the Sanitation and Pollution Levy from the pump price of petroleum products.











