Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori appointed new CEO of CBOD

Senyo Hosi steps down as CBOD boss after 10 years



CBOD plays an effective role in Ghana's petroleum downstream sector



Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori takes over from August 1



The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has announced the appointment of Dr. Patrick Kwaku Ofori as its new Chief Executive Officer.



A statement issued by Chamber on July 11 said the decision taken by its Board comes after the founding Chief Executive Officer, Senyo Hosi, is stepping down from the position after 10 years of meritorious service.



“Patrick Kwaku Ofori has been selected to replace him after a rigorous assessment and interview process and the Chamber believes that he has what it takes to lead this chamber to greater heights,” Board Chair of CBOD, Ivy Apea Owusu said in a statement.



The Chamber further expressed its immense gratitude to Senyo Hosi for being an excellent torchbearer and effective advocate for businesses in the downstream sector of Ghana’s petroleum industry.



“We cannot thank Senyo enough and we wish him the very best in all his future endeavours,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the incoming CEO of the Chamber, Dr Patrick Kwaku Ofori will assume the position on August 1, 2022.



He has more than 16 years of varied executive professional experience spanning Higher Education, Sports, and the Oil and Gas industry.



He also holds a PhD in Sports Psychology from the University of Stirling, Scotland and an MSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Ghana. He is a Commonwealth Scholar and an International Convention on Science, Education and Medicine in Sports (ICSEMIS) Scholar.



Before his appointment to the CBOD position, Dr Ofori served as the Manager responsible for Crude Oil and Products Marketing at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



He also had previously occupied the position of Manager responsible for Institutional Reporting and Stakeholder Relations at GNPC.



Dr. Kwaku Ofori is also the Founding Head of the Department of Sports Science at the University of Cape Coast.



Reacting to his appointment in a statement, Dr Kwaku Ofori noted, “I was strongly attracted to this role because CBOD is known nationally for its contribution in the downstream sector, as well as its relationship with stakeholders in the industry,”



“The foundations have been laid by my predecessor to create an excellent chamber. Together, we will leapfrog on this for continued effectiveness. I am aware that the CBOD community is interested in excellence, and so am I. We will work well to meet the expectations of our members and partners,” he added.



