Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, several others storm McDan’s Private Jet Terminal opening

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was a sight to behold as Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley held an official ceremony to open the biggest private jet terminal in the sub-region at the Kotoka International Airport.



Revealing his reason for this new business venture during the unveiling ceremony, McDan indicated the new private jet terminal will create jobs for the Ghanaian youth and also support the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



He reiterated the opportunities that exist in the aviation sector hence the need for local business people and entrepreneurs to take advantage of it, especially during a time when the African Continental Free Trade Agreement headquarters is located in Ghana.



The occasion was graced by the likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chiefs, Captains of Industries, business moguls, Stonebwoy, and several others.



The McDan Aviation Private Jet Services will cater to high-end clientele with a sense of optimising luxury and also for corporate executives seeking to leverage quick and efficient commute for business purposes.



Watch video below:



