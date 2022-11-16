Dr. Opoku-Afari inducted as Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences Fellow

Business News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari has been inducted as a Fellow into the prestigious Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS).



The ceremony was held on Tuesday, 15th November 2022, in the Auditorium of the Academy in Accra.



The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia graced the occasion.



Dr. Opoku-Afari was inducted into fellowship by the President of GAAS, Emeritus Professor Samuel Kofi Sefa-Dedeh, together with other distinguished scholars who have excelled in the fields of Arts and Sciences.



In honour of his works over the years, a citation described Dr. Opoku-Afari’s contribution to national and economic development as significant.



“Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, on account of your noteworthy contribution to policy-relevant research and modernization of monetary policy frameworks in low-income and developing countries, you were elected Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences on 20th October 2022. Congratulations”, Vice President (Arts Section) Prof. Kofi Opoku Nti said.







Speaking after the ceremony, Dr. Opoku-Afari expressed gratitude to the President and Council of GAAS.



The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1959 on the initiative of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. Its aim is generally to promote the pursuit, advancement and dissemination of knowledge in all branches of the sciences and the humanities.



At the time it was established, the Academy was the first in Black Africa.



