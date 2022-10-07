Dr. Nduom attends Freedman’s Bank Forum at White House

Business News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Business mogul and the president of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, joined leaders from across the world to attend the 2022 Freedman’s Bank Forum.



The annual forum that binds together the foremost leaders from the public, private, nonprofit, and philanthropic sectors was held at the United State of America’s Department of the Treasury.



The forum established by Secretary Jack Lew in 2015, is aimed to advance solutions that unleash the economic potential of Black, Latino, AANHPI, and Native communities.



It also gives opportunities to others that have experienced limits on their ability to fully participate in the US economy.



Dr. Nduom who attended the programme as a corporate attendee was also a participant in a VIP Private Sector Leader Breakfast (VPSLB) with Secretary Janet Yellen.



He was also made to join a special meeting with selected Treasury officers.



Corporate Attendees who graced the occasion are; Asutosh Padhi, [North America CEO, McKinsey], Christopher Gorman, CEO, [KeyCorp], David Clunie, Executive Director, [Black Economic Alliance], Eric Taylor, CEO, [Trident], Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO, [STARZ], and John Rogers, Co-CEO, [Ariel Investments].



The rest included Papa Nduom, Chairman, [GN Bank], Rajiv Shah, President, [The Rockefeller Foundation], Rip Rapson, CEO, [The Kresge Foundation], Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, [Micron Technology] and Sharon Bowen, Chair, [NYSE].



Speakers included senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, corporate and philanthropic CEOs, and leading advocates and practitioners.



Other Biden-Harris Administration Attendees are as Secretary Janet Yellen, [United States Treasury] Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo, [United States Treasury] Ambassador Susan Rice, [White House Domestic Policy Council] and Janis Bowdler, Counselor for Racial Equity, [United States Treasury].