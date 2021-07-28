Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari reappointed as First Deputy Governor of BoG

Business News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
•Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari has been reappointed to serve as first deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana
•He is expected to serve a second four-year term in the position.
•Dr Afari's first term is however expected to expire on August 7, 2021
Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has renewed the appointment of Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari as first Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.
The appointment, according to sources is a renewal of a second four-year term for Dr. Opoku-Afari which is expected to commence effectively in August 2021. His first term however is expected to expire on August 7, 2021
Dr Maxwell Opoku was first appointed as first Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana on August 7, 2017 and was instrumental in supporting the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addsion and second deputy Governor, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi in implementing reforms amid the banking sector clean-up.
Prior to assuming the role of Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Opoku-Afari worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), rising through the ranks to the level of Deputy Division Chief and Mission Chief.
He was also the Deputy Division Chief in the Regional Studies Division in the African Department of the IMF where he led and supervised the production of one of the IMF's flagship publications—the Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.
He has worked for 13 years at the Bank of Ghana, rising through the ranks to become the Head of the Special Studies Division in the Research Department between January 2005 and June 2006, and later elevated to the position of the Special Assistant to the Governor of Bank of Ghana from June 2006 until he left the Bank of Ghana in October 2009.
Dr. Opoku-Afari attended the Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary from 1987 to 1989. After graduating, he went to the University of Ghana, Legon for his first degree in Economics and Statistics and an MPhil in economics. In 2004, he obtained a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.