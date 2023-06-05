Dr. Kwaku Oteng unveils ‘Angel Cola’ beverage

Business News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

Dr. Kwaku Oteng, the president and founder of Angel Group of Companies has announced the release of his new soft drink, ‘Angel Cola’ unto the Ghanaian and West African Market.



Dr. Oteng in a Twitter post announced his newest product and urge Ghanaians to patronise same as the product has been enriched with all necessary nutrients for vitality.



The post which has since garnered over 126K impressions reads “I’m super excited to introduce you to our new soft drink, Angel Cola. It is prepared from the best ingredients that will give you vitality and complete refreshment. ‘Our day’ is here, enjoy Angel Cola!”



“The new product ‘Angel Cola’ is made from the best ingredients and offers total refreshment and vitality.”



Angel Cola is anticipated to expand exponentially because of the group’s consistent utilisation of effective strategic marketing tools and innovations.



According to statistics The Ghanaian Soft Drinks eCommerce market is predicted to reach US$5.6 million by 2023 and accounts for 80.1% of the Non-Alcoholic Drinks eCommerce market in Ghana. It is expected to increase over the next years.



The expected compound annual growth rate for the next four years (CAGR 2023-2027) will be 20.5%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$11.9 million by 2027.



Since Dr. Oteng’s entry into the alcohol and beverage industry, his products have been promoted through the use of effective marketing strategies.



Adonko Bitters, one of his trademark products, caused a stir in the alcoholic market when it was introduced, and it continues to be one of the most popular local bitters in Ghana and West Africa.



The prospects of Angel Cola will contribute significantly to the overall productivity of the nation’s economic growth and create jobs to many who will be employed by Angel group.



The product comes as a great boost to the Ghanaian business ingenuity.



