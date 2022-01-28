Dr Kofi Amoah questions planning for YouStart intiative

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



Government to impose 1.75% rate for E-Levy



Government must build trust among citizens for support, Dr Kofi Amoah



Business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah has questioned the government’s decision to finance its YouStart entrepreneurial initiative with funds from the yet to be implemented E-Levy when it had earlier stated that the project would be financed with the help of some banks.



The business mogul reckons that such a turn-around from politicians does not build trust among citizens.



This week, the Finance Minister revealed that the passage of the E-levy was critical and "intrinsically linked with the YouStart initiative. We consider the E-Levy as an essential tool to increase our tax to GDP from 13% to 16% and above."



Reacting on Twitter on Friday, Dr Amoah said "when will the government resolve towards building trust among citizens in order to help garner support for its development initiatives".



He adds, "The YouStart Programme finance was from some banks, etc. but no taxes were mentioned”



“Now it’s E-Levy and did the banks turn government down? Is the programme not well-planned and bankable,”? Dr Kofi Amoah questioned via Twitter.





