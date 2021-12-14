Dr. Joseph Obeng honoured at Ghana Leadership Awards

Business News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng has been honoured at the Ghana Leadership Awards.



The prestigious award for Business Leadership of the year is for his contribution to building sustainable links between government and the trading community.



It was also presented due to his significant contribution towards Ghana's retail trade space and GUTA's quest to complement government's domestic trade efforts.



Presenting the award at a plush ceremony held at the Accra City Hotel, President of the Ghana Leadership Award Scheme, Rev. Prof Emmanuel Yaw Nash commended Dr. Joseph Obeng for his sterling efforts in Ghana’s trade space.



“We continue to see your interest in the success of Ghana’s trading community. Having led various high stake discussions with policy makers and stakeholders, we appreciate you for your dedication and leadership,” he stated.



GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng on his part expressed gratitude to organisers of the awards scheme and thanked them for identifying his efforts and that of the GUTA.



"I am very much honoured to be given this award which is not only for me but it goes to the entire Leadership of GUTA and its members who have been behind me especially during a difficult time of the coronavirus pandemic. We want to continue our good works in making Ghana’s retail trade space an efficient, robust and sustainable one"



The Ghana Leadership Awards, according to the organizers, seeks to recognize the leadership impact of individuals and institutions that have made outstanding differences to the social, business or educational landscapes, employment, innovation, poverty reduction, philanthropic work, building nations and promoting peace locally and worldwide amongst others.



The GLA since its inception has honoured several important personalities including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, John Agyekum Kufuor, late former President J.J. Rawlings, the majority and minority leaders Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and Haruna Iddrisu respectively, and an uncountable number of sons and daughters of our soil.