Dr. Issa Anafure appointed Chair of AIRDC Local Organising Committee

Business News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to host AIRDC conference



Insurance industry endorse Dr. Anafure as AIRDC LOC Chair



Motor Insurance industry records 26% growth in 2021 - Dr Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr. Justice Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission has appointed, Dr Aaron Issa Anafure to steer the affairs as Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the Association of Insurance and Reinsurers of Developing Countries (AIRDC).



The AIRDC conference which will be hosted in Ghana was expected to take place in 2020 but was rescheduled due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



A statement issued by the NIC said the decision to appoint Dr Anafure as the AIRDC LOC-Chair was a collective one that included key stakeholders in Ghana’s insurance industry.



“The collective decision was taken by the entire industry stakeholders comprising the National Insurance Commission (NIC), the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG)" the statement said



Others were; "The Ghana Insurance College (GIC), the Chartered Insurance Ladies Association of Ghana (CILAG), and the National Association of Ghana Insurance Agents (NAGIA). This information has since been communicated to the Headquarters of AIRDC in Manila, Philippines.”



Dr. Anafure takes over from Rev. Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, the immediate past Managing Director of SICLife Insurance Company Ltd who is still playing a key role to ensure that the conference is successfully executed.



He is currently Managing Director of Quality Life Assurance Company Ltd and a Chartered Insurer of the CII (UK).



He has also served in various capacities as a fellow West African Insurance Institute, Banjul, The Gambia and a Fellow of the CIIG. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) as well as a member of Institute of Directors (Ghana).



Dr. Anafure is currently serving as the Vice-President of the Ghana Insurers Association and Chairman of the Life Council of GIA.



He brings a wealth of experience to AIRDC where he had served as a Board Member.



The AIRDC, headquartered in Manila, Philippines encompasses three continents – Africa, Asia and Southern America.