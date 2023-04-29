Dr Duffuor has competence to transform nation’s economy- Boateng-Gyan

Business News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is competent enough to transform the nation’s economy if elected as President, Mr Yaw Boateng-Gyan, a former national organiser of the Party has stated.



Boateng-Gyan said Dr. Duffuor who is campaigning to be endorsed by the delegates to lead the Party in the 2024 presidential election possessed the expertise and requisite experience to head a new government of the NDC on January 7, 2025, for Ghana’s accelerated socio-economic development.



He, therefore, appealed to delegates of the Party to make an informed decision by electing Dr. Duffuor as the Party’s presidential candidate during the impending presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13 this year to guarantee NDC’s victory in the Election 2024.



Boateng-Gyan, a campaign team member of Dr. Duffuor made the statement when he was speaking at a meeting by the team with Party delegates in the Dormaa Central Constituency at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.



He assured that former government appointees and current leadership of the party were determined in their resolve to ensure unity and peace prevail before, during, and after the upcoming primaries of the Party.



Boateng-Gyan said the elders and leaders of the Party too had the necessary wisdom and understanding capable of handling all internal grievances and were ready to offer counsel to settle outstanding issues to ensure the Party emerged stronger to deal with challenges confronting the nation after the 2024 general election.



He said there was a wind of change blowing in the Party, saying that was a call for change for a new direction of the Party and the only way for its realisation was to vote for Dr. Duffuor to lead the party as its flagbearer.