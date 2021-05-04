Dr. Daniel McKorley, McDan Group donate bags of rice to palaces and Muslim communities to mark Ramadan celebration

Press Releases of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: McDan Group

CEO and Chairman of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley and McDan Group have donated bags of rice to palaces and Muslim communities in the Ashanti and Northern regions in support of this year’s Ramadan.



The donation, which took place in Kumasi and Tamale and its environs and meant to support Muslims undergoing cleansing during the period, considered as one of the pillars in the Islamic calendar, is to sustain the long relationship that has existed between McDan Group and the Muslim community in its catchment areas.



Explaining why this marks the third year in succession that the company has implemented its Ramadan CSR activities in Ghana, Dr. Daniel McKorley said, "McDan Group is committed to supporting all activities of the Muslim communities within the areas we operate.



We understand that charity is very important in Islam and even more so during Ramadan which is the month of giving and forgiveness. This donation is closely aligned with the spirit of Ramadan and emphasises our efforts to promote equality and social cohesion and give back to the community."



Presenting the items to some of the notable palaces like Yaa Naa's Palace, Yoo Naa Palace, Gulkpe Naa Palace, Diare Palace and the Nanton Palace, Gerald Owusu Duku, McDan Foundation Lead said the gesture is “a mark of the company's solidarity with Muslims during this holy month of Ramadan and is intended to make a difference in the lives of those the company cares for.”



This is not the first time the company is supporting Muslim communities across the country, which hosts multiple McDan Group projects and initiatives. Over the last twenty [20] years, the business has made similar donations and also implemented several corporate social responsibility projects to improve livelihoods.







