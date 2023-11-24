Dr. Bawumia was stiffly opposed to E-Levy, IMF loan – Kate Gyamfua alleges

Business News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was against the passage of the E-Levy tax handle and government's decision to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on November 23, 2024, Gyamfua claimed that Bawumia, along with the Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, opposed the implementation of the E-Levy during a party caucus meeting.



"People have the perception that Bawumia was voted for during the flagbearer elections because of President Akufo-Addo’s backing. I want to state that anyone asserting such is a liar because the only support I can confirm from the presidency for Bawumia’s victory is 15%.



“I am the one telling you, and let someone come and challenge it. This issue should not have been raised, but if they call me, I will go and defend it because I am tired.



“When the E-levy was being introduced, two members opposed it. Bawumia said that the E-levy was going to affect the poor, so why would they tax their money? He really fought against it; he never agreed to the E-levy.



“I am the one telling you, and if any NPP member wants to challenge this, they should come forward. Bawumia and Ursula Owusu fought against the E-levy during a meeting, stating that it was not important, so they should look elsewhere. It is true that it has added no value to our economy,” she said.



The NPP National Women's Organizer went on to reveal that during discussions about seeking financial support from the IMF, Bawumia once again stood in opposition.



She further mentioned that the Vice President received applause for his stance, but the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was concerned about the potential escalation of the situation and the implications of not securing IMF support.



"When we were going into the IMF, Bawumia also opposed it during a meeting. He argued that the amount Ghana is seeking from the IMF could be mobilized internally because he believes people have such an amount here, and they should hold on to it.



"We even clapped for him, but the President said he didn’t want things to get out of hand before running into the IMF,” she alleged.







