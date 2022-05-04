Dr. Bawumia to deliver keynote address at West Africa Insurance Conference

Business News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be opening the Annual General Meeting and Education Conference of the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA) on Thursday May 5, 2022.



Being the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at the event which will take place at Labadi Beach Hotel, Dr. Bawumia is expected to speak on key areas of insurance in contemporary practice and the resilience with which the industry should be guided in their approaches in doing business.



It will be recalled that on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, His Excellency, Alhaji Dr Bawumia inaugurated the novel Motor Insurance Database (MID) which was to become one of the biggest game-changers in the insurance space in Africa after the software was rolled out in January 2020 by Ghana’s insurance regulator.



It is trite that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been at the forefront of the digitization agenda of the government since January 2017, with visible successes across several sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



The insurance industry in Ghana, which is set to host the entire Anglophone Insurance Chieftains of the Association promises to have participants to brainstorm so as to learn, unlearn and relearn.



About 400 delegates from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and The Gambia are expected to attend the conference under the theme: ‘The New Normal – Fact or Fiction? How realistic in the practice and spread of Insurance in West Africa?’

Foreign delegates for the conference are expected to start arriving on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and honoured with a welcome cocktail party under the auspices of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ghana.



In a statement by the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori, he intimidated that following the easing of restrictions on movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that foreign participation will be overwhelming.



The Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of WAICA, Mr William Coker, on his part hinted that registration of participants has been encouraging.



The conference is also expected to cover relevant topics on contemporary insurance practice hinging around the theme of the conference.



Some of the speakers include Mr Saye Gbalazeh, Managing Director of Activa International Company in Liberia, who is currently the President of WAICA, and Mr Winfred Dodzih, the Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme.



Meanwhile, the leader of Ghana’s insurance regulatory body, Dr. Justice Yaw Ofori will deliver a statement from the supervisory and regulatory perspective and how the industry can work in tandem with changing trends.



The WAICA Governing Council and the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association (WAISA) meetings will also be held. Additionally, the WAICA AGM and West Africa Insurance Institute (WAII) Governing Council Meeting will take place before rounding off the conference with a closing dinner on Friday May 6, 2022.