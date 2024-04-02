Dr. Bawumia contributes GH¢1 million to clear items at Tema Port for KATH renovation

Business News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has contributed GH¢1 million to expedite the release of vital construction materials at the Tema Harbour for the renovation efforts of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



The shipment, which includes crucial imported tiles, was previously delayed due to accumulating demurrage and stalling fees.



The consignment also faced a substantial import duty of over GH¢1.7 million for the ten containers.



Understanding the critical nature of the renovation, Dr. Bawumia personally contributed GH¢1 million to settle the duties and ensure the project's progress.



The renovation is part of the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' initiative, a joint venture initiated by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to commemorate his 25th anniversary on the throne.



The project aims to raise $10 million to refurbish Blocks A, B, C and D of the hospital, enhancing the facility that has served the community for nearly 70 years.



