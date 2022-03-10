Dr Akoto holds talks with UAE's Dir. of Agri-commodities on cocoa

Business News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, on 3 March 2022, had a meeting with the Director of Agriculture Commodities for the Multi Commodity Centre of the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Saeed Al Suwaidi, at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana.



The Director of Agri Commodities of the UAE discussed with the Ghanaian minister the idea of having and establishing a cocoa centre in the future to diversify cocoa needs from Ghana.



UAE is also planning on having a new cocoa centre that will be a new place where cocoa moves around the world, according to Mr. Al Suwaidi.



“In October 2021, I indicated that, in spite of the fall in the world market price of cocoa, among other factors, such as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, the government has maintained the producer price at GHS10,560.00 per tonne, representing 87.15 % of the FOB value, as a demonstration of its commitment towards improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers”, Dr. Akoto noted.



The minister, in furtherance, added that the government is, however, committed to sustaining the interest of cocoa farmers in the country to enable them to produce more cocoa, enjoy remunerative incomes, and improve wellbeing.