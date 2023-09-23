Dr. Addo-Kufuor is not worth US$1.2 billion – Lawyers threaten TikToker

Business News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyers for Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, former Minister for Defence have categorically denied a report that their client’s net worth is a staggering $1.2 billion making him the second richest person in Ghana.



According to a statement signed by lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea of Zoe, Akyea & Co, the said report which was put out by a faceless TikTok account is a deliberate attempt to dent the image of their client.



“We act as lawyers for Honourable Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor who has instructed us to respond to the rather vile and foul misinformation currently trending on TikTok calculated to dent our client's hard-earned integrity.



“The coward behind this shameful act of sleazy propaganda has not been bold enough to furnish his name nor is there a scintilla of evidence to back these watery effusions about our client.



“The unknown voice painfully alleges that our client is the third richest man in Ghana with the net worth of US$1.2 billion. He insinuates that our client's level of money are invested in banking, farming, media and mining,” the lawyers stated.



According to the statement, the former minister who has duly declared his asset as demanded by law of public office holders has no such amount and that the persons/s behind the said report will be subjected to legal recourse for their actions.



“We have the firm and unqualified instructions of our client to state in no uncertain terms that he has no such levels of money and will exact the strictest proof of this vain allegation from the individual who is conveniently enjoying anonymity.



“The record of our client is well-known. He has been a successful physician who even lectured medicine in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



“His political life has been exemplary; He was a Member of Parliament for Manhyia from 1997 to 2009. In President Kufuor's government, he was the Defence Minister and for some time was burdened with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Interior. During the first term of President Akufo-Addo, our client was made the Board Chairman of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) His assets declaration is not a fetish but duly lodged with the Auditor-General.



“We have further instructions to fish out those behind this disdainful practice of character assassination with the view to taking them on in a defamatory suit in a court of competent jurisdiction,” the lawyers warned.







GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards